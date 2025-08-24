Vigilance nabs Ernakulam jail official for supplying drugs to inmates

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) registered a case against an officer with the Ernakulam district jail on Saturday for supplying narcotic drugs to prison inmates. The case was registered by the Vigilance Special Cell against Shiraz Basheer, 38, a native of Chelakkara, currently residing in Kochu Kadavanthra. He was serving as an assistant prison officer with the district jail.

Shiraz had been suspended earlier based on a police report alleging that he not only used narcotics himself but also supplied them to inmates. The investigations had further revealed his links with drug cartels too, said a source with Kochi city police.

As per police inquiry, Shiraz has amassed assets worth Rs 1,93,09,529 during his service tenure at district jail, of which Rs 76,09,529 was found to be illegally acquired. The probe team has launched a detailed probe into the case.