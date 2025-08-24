Willingdon Island development can spur tourism and economic growth: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Willingdon Island, which has vast tracts of land freed up after port operations were shifted to Vallarpadam and Puthuvype, must be redeveloped into a hub of cruise tourism, trade conventions, and new public spaces that can generate thousands of jobs, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

“The redevelopment of this unique island can transform Kerala into a global centre of tourism and economic growth. As the island approaches its centenary, we are presented with a timely opportunity to reimagine it,” the Chief Minister said after releasing ‘Notes from Willingdon Island’, a book authored by former Cochin Port Trust chairman and retired IPS officer N Ramachandran, at TDM Hall here.

Pinarayi said Kerala had already reached major milestones in port-led growth with the commissioning of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal, the LNG terminal, national highway and rail connectivity projects, and two Special Economic Zones.

“These projects were realised despite immense challenges. The experiences of overcoming them are also documented in the book,” he noted. The Chief Minister stressed that the redevelopment of Willingdon Island must draw on Kerala’s strengths in sustainable progress. “From cruise tourism to blue economy and shipbuilding, from ocean research to international conventions, Willingdon Island can evolve into a future-ready growth engine. Kochi Port must take the lead in preparing a roadmap,” he said.

The CM added that the LNG terminal’s full potential should be tapped and new opportunities explored in blue tourism, shipping, and marine research. He urged political parties, trade unions, and society at large to unite above partisan lines.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, who attended the function, described the book as a “thoughtful account of Kerala’s development story and future possibilities.”

Author N Ramachandran said his work sought to capture the history of Willingdon Island and underline how visionary planning could shape Kerala’s economic landscape.

The book chronicles the author’s experiences as former Chairman of the Cochin Port Trust, detailing his efforts to lead with courage, tackle difficult issues like extortionist labour practices, and implement reforms.