Woman found murdered, dumped inside house in Oonnukal; probe on

KOCHI: The body found in a waste pit inside the kitchen of an abandoned house in Oonnukal has been identified as that of a woman who went missing within the Kuruppampady police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Santha B B, 61, a resident of Vengoor, near Kunnathunadu. As evidence suggest that she was murdered, the probe team has invoked relevant murder charges in the case. “We have identified the woman. The body was found in a decomposed state, and is around three-days old. We have obtained some leads on the suspect, but his mobile phone is currently switched off. We have started efforts to trace him,” said Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena.

The district police chief has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to handle the case. Commenting on the missing person report, an officer with the Kuruppampady police station said, “The woman went missing on August 18 morning.

Her family filed a missing person complaint on Wednesday, following which we registered a case and began the search.” As per records, the deceased was a widow and had been living with her children at their residence in Kuruppampady.