Enjoy backwater cruise rides in Kochi at discounted fares this Onam

KOCHI: Get ready to sail the scenic Kochi backwaters this Onam without burning a hole in your pockets. Both the Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD) and the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) are offering special chartered cruises at significantly reduced fares.

Starting from August 28, the SWTD is launching extra cruise trips aboard its popular solar-electric ferry Indra for half the regular ticket price for a one-hour cruise.

To make the experience even better, delicious food will be served on board, catered by a Kudumbashree unit, if you place your order a day in advance.

In addition to Indra, the SWTD is also making its standard diesel-run boats available for group rentals. This is a great option for larger parties looking to explore the backwaters at a low cost, at just Rs 5,000 per hour.

The air-conditioned, fully solar Indra, having a passenger capacity of 100, can be rented out for Rs 15,000 an hour, the same as that of Kochi Water Metro vessels.“We’ll operate special one-hour cruise trips aboard Indra. While the normal fee is Rs 300 per head, we’re offering tickets at half the price to cater to visitors coming in groups, based on demand. Normally, we operate two trips of Indra daily. The special trips will be operated in between. We are also planning to conduct an additional evening cruise trip from next week,” SWTD director Shaji V Nair said.

Special rates for sea-going vessels: KSINC

Not to be outdone, the KSINC is joining the fun, starting from September 1. They will be offering special reduced rates on their popular vessels, including Nefertiti, Kerala’s first sea-going vessel, and mini sea-cruise vessels.