Experts call for accelerated efforts to develop Kochi airport into transit hub

KOCHI: Kerala should be transformed into a global hub for the aviation industry, while efforts to develop Kochi airport into a major transit hub must be accelerated, opined experts participating in the Kerala Aviation Summit 2025. The two-day event, attended by policymakers and industry leaders, concluded on Sunday.

Industry experts and airline representatives shared insights on new market trends and the potential for new flight routes, especially from Kochi to key global hubs. A transit hub serves as a central connection point, allowing travellers to switch flights and reach various global destinations seamlessly. With its geographical location and existing infrastructure, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is perfectly positioned to capitalise on the same, they pointed out.

The central theme of the summit was the sustainable growth achieved by integrating aviation, tourism, and logistics. Experts noted that these sectors, by working together, can boost economic growth, enhance the traveller experience, and attract more international tourists.

Discussions covered improving airport infrastructure, increasing international flight connectivity, promoting regional air travel, and implementing sustainable practices. Representatives of various airlines shared insights on new market trends and the potential for new routes to key global hubs.

At the closing ceremony, CIAL MD S Suhas stated that the biggest achievement of the summit was the realisation of Kerala’s immense untapped potential. He assured that CIAL would provide all necessary support for the aviation industry and Kerala’s economic growth through infrastructure development and policy-making, promising to implement all recommendations from the summit.