One held for vandalism at Ernakulam General Hospital

KOCHI: Police arrested a youth who vandalised two computers and a car parked at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Sunday afternoon. The arrested is Albin, 26, of Thevara.

He had come to the hospital asking for a shirt and money, but became violent when he did not receive it. “Albin had arrived at the reception just as the hospital security staff accompanied a patient brought in for admission to the hospital.

When he became violent and broke the computers, the frightened reception staff raised an alarm, and the hospital security staff arrived and tied him up,” said Superintendent of Police Dr Shahir Shah.

“In the investigation, we also found that he had vandalised a car carrying a patient parked outside. He is suspected to have consumed drugs. The incident caused damage to the tune of around Rs 1.5 lakh,” the officer added.