DPR preparation for Kochi Metro phase 3 begins

KOCHI: In a crucial development towards realisation of the proposed Metro corridor extension from Aluva to Angamaly via Kochi airport, Haryana-based Systra MVA Consulting India Pvt Ltd has commenced the detailed project report (DPR) preparation for Kochi Metro Phase 3.

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has asked the consultant to submit the study report, prepared at a cost of Rs 1.03 crore in six months.

“The initial work towards realisation of the long-standing demand of extending the Metro to Angamaly via Kochi airport has now begun. The Central and state governments have already approved the DPR study for Metro third phase, which will ensure world-class travel facilities to the people of this region and the growth of this region,” KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera said.

The Kochi Metro Phase 3 project involves the construction of a 17.5-km-long elevated metro viaduct, while nearly three kms is proposed to be constructed as an underground section.

“Extensive field investigation, surveys, engineering studies, etc. will be carried out as part of the DPR. The cost of the DPR study will be met from the Central Financial Assistance Scheme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development,” Behera added.

The KMRL kicked off the process to select the consultant for DPR preparation in January this year, when it floated tenders for the same. However, the crucial exercise faced delays. While RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) was initially the frontrunner, the tender submitted by the public sector enterprise under the railway ministry cancelled due to budget overruns, leading to re-tendering.