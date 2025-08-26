Kochi Class 2 ‘farmer’ creates green paradise in concrete jungle

Right in the heart of the concrete jungle that the city is turning into, a seven-year-old boy has created a green paradise. Meet Aadhi R, a Class 2 student at Toc-H Public School, who has turned a 15-cent plot near his home into a thriving organic farm with even a small menagerie of animals.

The farm now houses hundreds of fruit, flowering and spice plants, along with five hundred vegetable plants. And, for his efforts, Aadhi was recently awarded the title of Best Student Farmer by the Kochi Corporation.

It all began as realty investment. “The plot opposite our house was put up for sale, so we bought it,” recalls Aadhi’s father, Rajesh Purakkadu, who owns laptop showrooms in the city. “With no immediate plans to develop it, we thought of growing a few plants for the time being.”

However, what started as a casual activity got Aadhi hooked. Quite deeply. “We could see a passion for farming bloom in him,” adds Rajesh.

And, in just nine months, the ‘temporary’ garden transformed into a full-fledged farm. Fruit trees and vegetables share space with furry and feathery residents. “The farm has dogs, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, cows, and the number of chickens has grown to around 20 from the initial two,” Aadhi announces proudly.

And the boy knows his stuff. Ask him how he starts his plants, and he rattles off the steps like a pro. “I take the seeds and soak them, and then leave them out to dry. After this, I take a paper cup, label it and add the potting mix, coconut husk mix and some soil to it. Then I add the seed and start watering it,” Aadhi explains.