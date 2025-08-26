Kochi Class 2 ‘farmer’ creates green paradise in concrete jungle

Right in the heart of the concrete jungle that the city is turning into, a seven-year-old boy has created a green paradise. Meet Aadhi R, a Class 2 student at Toc-H Public School, who has turned a 15-cent plot near his home into a thriving organic farm with even a small menagerie of animals.
The farm now houses hundreds of fruit, flowering and spice plants, along with five hundred vegetable plants. And, for his efforts, Aadhi was recently awarded the title of Best Student Farmer by the Kochi Corporation.
It all began as realty investment. “The plot opposite our house was put up for sale, so we bought it,” recalls Aadhi’s father, Rajesh Purakkadu, who owns laptop showrooms in the city. “With no immediate plans to develop it, we thought of growing a few plants for the time being.”
However, what started as a casual activity got Aadhi hooked. Quite deeply. “We could see a passion for farming bloom in him,” adds Rajesh.
And, in just nine months, the ‘temporary’ garden transformed into a full-fledged farm. Fruit trees and vegetables share space with furry and feathery residents. “The farm has dogs, goats, rabbits, guinea pigs, cows, and the number of chickens has grown to around 20 from the initial two,” Aadhi announces proudly.
And the boy knows his stuff. Ask him how he starts his plants, and he rattles off the steps like a pro. “I take the seeds and soak them, and then leave them out to dry. After this, I take a paper cup, label it and add the potting mix, coconut husk mix and some soil to it. Then I add the seed and start watering it,” Aadhi explains.
“After two weeks, I shift the saplings to grow bags. For the fertiliser, we mix cow dung, goat and chicken manure and also the food waste collected at home.”
Then came a point when the space wasn’t enough. “We had to move some of the plants to the terrace, which was originally meant for playing indoor tennis,” laughs Rajesh.
With the help of a farmhand, Aadhi runs the show almost entirely by himself. “I work all day at the showroom and return home only at night. He takes care of everything in the meantime,” says the father, clearly in awe of his son’s commitment.
Notably, the Kerala Agricultural University at Mannuthy has also supported Aadhi in recent months by sourcing organic seeds and providing guidance on growing and caring for the plants.
Aadhi remains motivated and has more plans for his farm. When asked what he loves best about it, he replies instantly, “Animals! The dogs are my favourite! They’re named Kathu, Babloo, Jenny and Bahu. I am planning to get another pup,” adds the seven-year-old with a spark of excitement.
Well, in an age of screens and short attention spans, Aadhi’s story is indeed a breath of fresh air.