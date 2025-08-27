Athachamayam 2025: Onam arrives in style at Tripunithura

Athachamayam, which marks the commencement of Onam celebrations in Tripunithura, is a decades-old tradition that traces its origins to the Cochin royal family. In its earliest form, the Maharaja would appear before the public in full regalia, accompanied by ministers, guards, musicians and caparisoned elephants. A host of folk art performances, too, would be conducted, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Over the years, the starting point of the procession shifted between royal residences such as the Puthen Bungalow, Kalikota Palace and, finally, the Hill Palace. In 1948, during the reign of Pareekshith Thampuran, the festivities were called off. The tradition was revived in 1961 by the state government under the name Athaghosham. Since 1978, the Tripunithura municipality has steered it as a cultural celebration.

True to form, this year’s procession was no different — vibrant, colourful and full of life. Minister P Rajeeve hoisted the Athapathaka, while actor Jayaram flagged off the procession from Atham Nagar (Boys’ High School). From there, it wound its way through the municipal bus stand, Kizhakkekotta, the old bus stand, SN Junction, Vadakkekota, Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple and back to the school.

At its head was Mahabali himself, greeting the crowds. The arrival of the royal cavalcade was announced by the nagara, though these days it features only a replica of the Maharaja’s palanquin. Behind it followed a dazzling line-up of Kerala’s traditional art forms such as pulikali, theyyam, thiruvathirakali, oppana, and margamkali, along with vivid depictions of popular deities.

Adding a playful twist, performers appeared as pop culture figures such as Luttapi, Dakini Ammoomma, Shikari Shambu, and even film stars. For many, Athachamayam is bound up with childhood memories. Jolly Cyriac, owner of Twin Arts Studio, recalls attending the procession with his father. “I never miss it. It’s grown much bigger in recent times,” he says.

