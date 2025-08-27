NH 544 work: Kerala HC extends suspension of toll at Paliyekkara

KOCHI/THRISSUR : The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Interim Traffic Management Committee constituted following the court’s order to conduct an inspection on the Edappally–Mannuthy National Highway stretch of NH 544 near the Paliyekkara toll plaza in the presence of national highway officials and others, after giving due notice to them to report any circumstances related to the decongestion of traffic as well as on the maintenance work undertaken.

The inspection should be conducted this week or next week. The court extended the interim order suspending toll collection at Paliyekkara toll plaza till September 9.

The interim committee, in its report, stated that the sustainable solution is the systematic repair and strengthening of all service roads adjoining the ongoing construction sites.

These roads presently bear the impact of diverted traffic but lack the structural capacity to handle sustained loads. The committee recommended that, wherever technical feasibility and safety parameters permit, such service roads be widened to two lanes and upgraded to standards capable of carrying main carriageway traffic volumes on a long-term basis.

The committee also recommended that traffic diversions be institutionalised as an interim arrangement until the permanent works are completed, enabling uniform and coordinated management of traffic across all critical points.

Light motor vehicles may be diverted wherever necessary and whenever required, while restrictions on heavy vehicles shall be imposed only in exigent circumstances, based on real-time traffic conditions and safety considerations.

The National Highways Authority claimed that several works have been undertaken, resulting in smooth traffic movement. The court observed that as of now traffic congestion continues on the stretch.