NH 544 work: Kerala HC extends suspension of toll at Paliyekkara

KOCHI/THRISSUR : The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Interim Traffic Management Committee constituted following the court’s order to conduct an inspection on the Edappally–Mannuthy National Highway stretch of NH 544 near the Paliyekkara toll plaza in the presence of national highway officials and others, after giving due notice to them to report any circumstances related to the decongestion of traffic as well as on the maintenance work undertaken.
The inspection should be conducted this week or next week. The court extended the interim order suspending toll collection at Paliyekkara toll plaza till September 9.
The interim committee, in its report, stated that the sustainable solution is the systematic repair and strengthening of all service roads adjoining the ongoing construction sites.
These roads presently bear the impact of diverted traffic but lack the structural capacity to handle sustained loads. The committee recommended that, wherever technical feasibility and safety parameters permit, such service roads be widened to two lanes and upgraded to standards capable of carrying main carriageway traffic volumes on a long-term basis.
The committee also recommended that traffic diversions be institutionalised as an interim arrangement until the permanent works are completed, enabling uniform and coordinated management of traffic across all critical points.
Light motor vehicles may be diverted wherever necessary and whenever required, while restrictions on heavy vehicles shall be imposed only in exigent circumstances, based on real-time traffic conditions and safety considerations.
The National Highways Authority claimed that several works have been undertaken, resulting in smooth traffic movement. The court observed that as of now traffic congestion continues on the stretch.
Committee recommends NHAI to expedite work
Meanwhile, the Traffic Management Committee filed its report after inspecting the progress of work on the Mannuthy-Edappally stretch. The report asked NHAI to expedite the construction of underpasses.
The committee, chaired by District Collector Arjun Pandian, had inspected five locations — Muringoor, Amballur, Chirangara, Perambra and Koratty — to review the construction and maintenance work on service roads. The report noted that the service roads are in a poor condition.
Though tarring commenced in Amballur and Muringoor, due to heavy traffic on the service roads, the thin layer of bituminous coating is getting damaged and the condition of the road is worsening. The committee noted that the service roads at Chirangara, Koratty, Muringoor, Perambra, Amballur, and Mudicode were structurally inadequate to sustain the diverted carriageway traffic. Meanwhile, with the surface of roads severely damaged and large potholes formed, there is a marked increase in accidents in the region.
The report recommended that NHAI should establish a round-the-clock mechanism for the monitoring and maintenance of the service roads so that immediate repairs can be done whenever required to ensure smooth traffic. The report also highlighted that the construction of underpasses was markedly slow.
The committee also took notice of the inadequate deployment of manpower and machinery for the work. It urged NHAI to take up the work on a war-footing as the present pace would not ensure timely completion. The report pointed out the need to have a revised time-bound plan for completing the work.
The committee also noted the inadequate drainage system on several spots where construction works are under way, especially at Muringoor. Recurrent waterlogging at Muringoor is affecting residential and commercial properties near the highway. It also noted the lack of signboards at excavation sites and diversion spots on the road.
The condition of the panchayat roads, to which the traffic was being diverted to, has worsened due to continuous movement of vehicles. The report also noted that diversion of heavy vehicles to these roads is practically not possible due to the limited capacity and weak structural condition. Heavy recovery vehicles should be stationed at critical points to clear accidents or vehicle breakdowns promptly, the report said.