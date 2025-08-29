KMRL begins pre-feasibility study for airport water metro connectivity

KOCHI: In what might pave the way for a sustainable and multi-modal connectivity to the airport, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has commenced the pre-feasibility study for launching water metro services from Aluva to Nedumbassery.

“An internal high-level committee has been formed and will submit the report within a month,” said a KMRL spokesperson.

The decision follows constant public demand to start water metro to various parts of Kochi city and its suburbs. The Aluva-airport route is being accorded priority as it has the potential to be developed as a parallel transport mode connecting Kochi Metro (currently up to Aluva) to the airport. It is also expected that the water metro services will attract more passengers for the Kochi Metro, the official added.

The preliminary study will cover key factors as to the type of boat to be deployed, possible routes and whether an air walkway is useful to connect Aluva metro station with the water metro terminal planned at Periyar bank.

Factors like whether it is preferable to have a point-to-point service starting from Aluva and ending at the airport or to allow stops in between, and what infrastructure should be developed, etc, will also be examined. Sources said the proposed project promises travellers a seamless and efficient journey, moving beyond the reliance on road transport.

Commuters can reach the airport in just 20 minutes, escaping the gridlock and pollution associated with road travel.