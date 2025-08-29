KMRL begins pre-feasibility study for airport water metro connectivity

KOCHI: In what might pave the way for a sustainable and multi-modal connectivity to the airport, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has commenced the pre-feasibility study for launching water metro services from Aluva to Nedumbassery.
“An internal high-level committee has been formed and will submit the report within a month,” said a KMRL spokesperson.
The decision follows constant public demand to start water metro to various parts of Kochi city and its suburbs. The Aluva-airport route is being accorded priority as it has the potential to be developed as a parallel transport mode connecting Kochi Metro (currently up to Aluva) to the airport. It is also expected that the water metro services will attract more passengers for the Kochi Metro, the official added.
The preliminary study will cover key factors as to the type of boat to be deployed, possible routes and whether an air walkway is useful to connect Aluva metro station with the water metro terminal planned at Periyar bank.
Factors like whether it is preferable to have a point-to-point service starting from Aluva and ending at the airport or to allow stops in between, and what infrastructure should be developed, etc, will also be examined. Sources said the proposed project promises travellers a seamless and efficient journey, moving beyond the reliance on road transport.
Commuters can reach the airport in just 20 minutes, escaping the gridlock and pollution associated with road travel.
They can also explore the scenic views along the route. “We plan to deploy faster boats, which are smaller compared to the current fleet, to cut the travel time. The water route will be shorter than the road distance by 7 to 8 km,” said a source.
The distance from Aluva to the airport via Periyar is approximately 8km. The Periyar channel passes via the rear side of the Kochi airport. The authorities are exploring the possibility of rejuvenating one of the narrow water bodies like Chengal thodu (canal) that flow by the side of the airport and are connected to the Periyar. The project scope includes extending the services to the northern end of the airport, where Periyar flows the closest, and further to Kalady.