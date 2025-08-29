Kochi's first unique Onam fest with a sustainable flavour

Kerala's first-ever fully sustainable Onam fest is coming to Kochi. On August 30 and 31, Local Sustainable Living Community’s Tharavadu in Maradu will be buzzing with artisans, flea markets, food court and cultural events.

The sprawling property of a 200-year-old traditional Kerala home, converted into the headquarters of Local Sustainable Living, is as close to nature as they come. Dotted by little ponds, orchards and also housing a ‘sarpa kavu’, the venue itself is something to experience, says Noufal Mehaboob, the co-founder of the community organisation.

“If it rains, it will be even more beautiful,” he smiles.

Started around one-and-a-half years ago, Local Sustainable Living is the brainchild of cousins Noufal and Mujeeb Abdul. It was initially set up in Mattancherry and later shifted to Maradu.

Beyond the old-world charm, the fest will aim to promote complete sustainable living, adds Linu Haneesh, the curator of the event.

Even the preparations for the event follow the motto of reducing waste. “The installations use scrap materials, decorations use old and damaged saris and the stalls use materials thrown away by shipping firms,” explains Noufal.

Going the extra mile in its bid to motivate potential visitors to be more sustainable, the organisation has also tied up with Kochi Metro “Those showing a metro ticket or pass will receive a voucher that can be redeemed at the food court here,” adds Noufal.