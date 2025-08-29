Kochi's first unique Onam fest with a sustainable flavour

Kerala's first-ever fully sustainable Onam fest is coming to Kochi. On August 30 and 31, Local Sustainable Living Community’s Tharavadu in Maradu will be buzzing with artisans, flea markets, food court and cultural events.
The sprawling property of a 200-year-old traditional Kerala home, converted into the headquarters of Local Sustainable Living, is as close to nature as they come. Dotted by little ponds, orchards and also housing a ‘sarpa kavu’, the venue itself is something to experience, says Noufal Mehaboob, the co-founder of the community organisation.
“If it rains, it will be even more beautiful,” he smiles.
Started around one-and-a-half years ago, Local Sustainable Living is the brainchild of cousins Noufal and Mujeeb Abdul. It was initially set up in Mattancherry and later shifted to Maradu.
Beyond the old-world charm, the fest will aim to promote complete sustainable living, adds Linu Haneesh, the curator of the event.
Even the preparations for the event follow the motto of reducing waste. “The installations use scrap materials, decorations use old and damaged saris and the stalls use materials thrown away by shipping firms,” explains Noufal.
Going the extra mile in its bid to motivate potential visitors to be more sustainable, the organisation has also tied up with Kochi Metro “Those showing a metro ticket or pass will receive a voucher that can be redeemed at the food court here,” adds Noufal.
From art and craft products by local artisans and food products by local farmers and entrepreneurs to forest produce collected from indigenous communities and jewellery and handloom fabrics, the flea market will have something for everyone.
“This idea of a truly sustainable fest took seed with a plan to organise an Onam Chanda, and gradually grew into something more. Now, besides the flea market, we will have cultural events too,” Noufal says.
Musician Shebi Samandar’s soulful ghazals will lend charm to the festivities on Saturday, while artist Maruthorvattom Kannan will regale the crowd with his ottamthullal performance on Sunday at 7pm.
At its core, the event aims to promote sustainable living methods among the public. To that end, several workshops will also be held across the two days. Clay pottery station, building terrarium, cyanotype printing class and soap making are among the attractions. “There will also be panel discussions on the theme,” Noufal adds.
Entry fee is `199, which includes a voucher of `150, say the organisers.
“The voucher can be used to buy products from artisans and farmers at the flea market. Those coming by metro, get an additional 10% off. Also, since we don’t allow single-use plastic, we will provide cloth bags also as you enter to let you carry whatever you buy,” says Noufal.
“This way, along with promoting sustainability, we can help local artisans and farmers too,” says Noufal.
His message to visitors. “Wear comfortable attire.” The property is rustic, he smiles, and the yard is filled with grass. The orchard is verdant, like a mini forest. “If it rains, everything turns magical, and you can play in the puddles,” he laughs.
So, how about it? Want to watch ottamthullal while sitting beside a sarpa kavu and a pond? Of course you do.