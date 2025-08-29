When Chai Met Toast's new song is a sonic stream of Kerala's soul

After nearly a decade of writing songs that radiate warmth, optimism and togetherness, indie pop outfit When Chai Met Toast have circled back to where it all began: home. Their latest release, Dreamland, is both a tribute to Kerala and a glimpse into the band’s evolving soundscape.

“We wandered far, with city lights in our eyes and dreams packed in our bags. But the compass always pointed back to you. This land that raised us, loved us, made us,” reads the note on their music video released on August 20.

But the idea of home — “every tree, every drop of rain, every spice, every smile” — has been in everything they did. “It’s stitched into our soul. In fact, one of our first songs, Joyful Things, was about that,” says Ashwin Gopakumar, the band’s vocalist. “Now, ten years later, it feels like we’ve come full circle.”