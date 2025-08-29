When Chai Met Toast's new song is a sonic stream of Kerala's soul

After nearly a decade of writing songs that radiate warmth, optimism and togetherness, indie pop outfit When Chai Met Toast have circled back to where it all began: home. Their latest release, Dreamland, is both a tribute to Kerala and a glimpse into the band’s evolving soundscape.
“We wandered far, with city lights in our eyes and dreams packed in our bags. But the compass always pointed back to you. This land that raised us, loved us, made us,” reads the note on their music video released on August 20.
But the idea of home — “every tree, every drop of rain, every spice, every smile” — has been in everything they did. “It’s stitched into our soul. In fact, one of our first songs, Joyful Things, was about that,” says Ashwin Gopakumar, the band’s vocalist. “Now, ten years later, it feels like we’ve come full circle.”
Dreamland is part of their upcoming album, Small Town, Big Love, Little Homes. “In it, we are revisiting those emotions, those memories, and everything that makes home what it is,” the band says.
The track emerged during songwriting sessions spread across Kerala, though the spark came thousands of miles away. Touring the US last year, the band found themselves celebrating Onam abroad, missing the familiar rhythms of their homeland.
“We realised home was still at the centre of what we wanted to write. We made Dreamland for you, to celebrate you — our families, our friends, and every soul that makes this land our dreamland,” says Palee Francis, the band’s keyboardist.
To capture Kerala’s essence, the band reached beyond their usual ensemble of banjo, guitar, and drums. The soundscape of Dreamland pulses with the chenda, ilathalam, and kombu — traditional instruments that instantly evoke the state’s cultural heartbeat.
At the centre of it all is a voice they had long admired: Job Kurien.
“We wanted to feature a voice that is very Kerala in essence, and we couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration. Job has been someone we’ve respected since his earliest days as an independent singer. Having him on this track felt like everything falling into place,” the band says.
On this collaboration, Job says, “Being invited to feature with When Chai Met Toast was a warm gesture. I have great respect for the band members, so I gladly accepted. I connected with Dreamland instantly as it has a unique character that fits my style perfectly. The song and its lyrics made complete sense to me.”
The three-minute 49-second music video directed by Anto Philip is replete with montages of childhood, daily scenes of the band members, familiar sights and sounds and several cultural references pointing to Kerala. It has since snatched up over one lakh views on YouTube in the span of a week.
Even as the four members balance personal projects and commitments, the band insists that their collective comes first. “For all of us the band is a priority. We make sure that when there’s a show or a commitment, we set aside time. After so many years together, we’ve learnt how to work around each other’s schedules, plan sessions, and make it all fit,” says Achyuth Jaigopal, the band’s guitarist.
“It’s like an arranged marriage of sorts,” drummer Pai Sailesh chips in.
Dreamland is only the beginning. The single leads into a nine-track album, Small Town, Big Love, Little Homes, which the band promises will be their most mature work yet. “This is some of the best music we’ve written. There’s more experimentation, more intrigue, more collaborations — but still plenty of warmth. We feel there’s something for everyone in it,” says Ashwin.
When Chai Met Toast’s debut EP Joy of Little Things was released in 2017. They have released over 25 songs since then. And during this time, the Indian indie music scene has expanded rapidly, though the band points out a shift in its texture.
“There are fewer bands now — it’s easier to release music as a solo songwriter, and hip-hop is huge. But there’s a special kind of energy that comes from being in a band. That’s the ecosystem we’ve thrived in, and we’d love to see more bands forming again,” Ashwin says.
The months ahead are packed. The band will take Dreamland on a six-city India tour in December and January, before setting sights on a world tour in 2026 spanning the UK, Europe, North America, and beyond.
For fans, their message is simple: “Dreamland is about home, about holding on to the memories that shape us. We hope our music gives you that sense of belonging, no matter where you are.”
Dreamland is available on all music streaming platforms. The remaining songs (8) from the album will be released one by one every month hereon.