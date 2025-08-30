CPM rebel new chairperson as UDF wrests power in Koothattukulam

KOCHI: Amid protests by LDF councillors, CPM rebel Kala Raju, who defected to the UDF camp recently, was elected chairperson of Koothattukulam municipality on Friday. Independent councillor P G Sunil Kumar was elected vice-chairperson of the municipality.

The election of new chairperson was necessitated after the LDF lost power in Kothattukulam as the no-confidence motion moved by the UDF was passed with a simple majority on August 5. Kala Raju who represents town ward had parted ways with the LDF following differences with the local leadership of CPM. The UDF had 11 councillors in the 25-member council while the LDF had the support of 13 councillors, including an independent.

As Kala Raju parted ways with the LDF, the UDF moved a no-confidence motion against chairperson Vijaya Sivan on January 18. However, a group of CPM workers allegedly abducted Kala Raju when she arrived to attend the council meeting. She was taken to the area committee office of CPM and was released after 4.30 pm.

The no-confidence motion was defeated as Kala Raju could not attend the council meeting.

The UDF moved another no-confidence motion on August 5 which was passed with the support of Kala Raju and independent councillor P G Sunil Kumar. Following this, the State Election Commission gave nod to elect a new chairperson.

In the council meeting held at 11 am on Friday, UDF fielded Kala Raju to the post of chairperson. She defeated LDF candidate Vijaya Sivan polling 13 votes against 12. In the election to the post of vice-chairman held at 2 pm, P G Sunil Kumar defeated former vice-chairman Sunny Kuriakose. Both Kala Raju and Sunil Kumar assumed charge amid protest by LDF members.

After the election, UDF councillors took out a march celebrating the victory.