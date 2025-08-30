Lok Samvardhan Parv conjures a mini-India under a single tent in Kochi

“The festival is a celebration of crafts, culture and community. It is designed to provide artisans, craftspersons, weavers, culinary experts, and entrepreneurs from minority communities with market linkages and exposure,” says an official connected with the Parv.

The festival has brought together over 100 artisans and 15 culinary experts from across the country. Among them was Abdul Kalam, a fifth-generation artisan from Lakshadweep whose family is engaged in building wooden boats. “Now, we have branched out to handicrafts as well. We make miniature boats and an assortment of decorative items from coconut shells,” says Abdul.

Then, there was Syed Abdul Hannan from Channapatna toy village in Karnataka with his wooden lacquerware, all of which he says was handmade and coloured using vegetable dye. “We wanted to make these toys completely safe for children. So no nails or sharp edges, and certainly no chemicals,” says Syed, who hails from a family of artisans.

Delhi-based Mohammed Rafeeq’s stall was next and it boasted an eclectic display of metal art works, and Sinde Sreeramulu’s, which came after, handmade leather puppetry and decorative art pieces from Andhra Pradesh. “We have priced it for all customers, from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000,” he says.