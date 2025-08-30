Lok Samvardhan Parv conjures a mini-India under a single tent in Kochi

A mini India, it seems, has been conjured into existence under the white canopies set up in Marine Drive ground, where the fifth edition of the Lok Samvardhan Parv is currently under way.
A flagship initiative of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the 10-day exhibition, which kickstarted on August 26, has weaved together the essence of all the distinct corners and cultures of the country.
“The festival is a celebration of crafts, culture and community. It is designed to provide artisans, craftspersons, weavers, culinary experts, and entrepreneurs from minority communities with market linkages and exposure,” says an official connected with the Parv.
The festival has brought together over 100 artisans and 15 culinary experts from across the country. Among them was Abdul Kalam, a fifth-generation artisan from Lakshadweep whose family is engaged in building wooden boats. “Now, we have branched out to handicrafts as well. We make miniature boats and an assortment of decorative items from coconut shells,” says Abdul.
Then, there was Syed Abdul Hannan from Channapatna toy village in Karnataka with his wooden lacquerware, all of which he says was handmade and coloured using vegetable dye. “We wanted to make these toys completely safe for children. So no nails or sharp edges, and certainly no chemicals,” says Syed, who hails from a family of artisans.
Delhi-based Mohammed Rafeeq’s stall was next and it boasted an eclectic display of metal art works, and Sinde Sreeramulu’s, which came after, handmade leather puppetry and decorative art pieces from Andhra Pradesh. “We have priced it for all customers, from Rs 200 to Rs 2,000,” he says.
Elvina Sequeira and Queenie Furtado’s stall was a standout among the many stalls that people have come to associate with ‘handicrafts’. Here, a wide collection of crochet works were on display — coasters, ear rings, table mats, bookmarks, and more. “Crocheting in Goa is something that everyone inherits — from their mothers, grandmothers. We have brought that legacy to Kochi,” says Elvina.
Tameshwar Dewomgon’s bamboo works in the next stall were a thing of wonder. “This one,” he says, pointing to a seemingly ordinary bamboo stick, “makes the sound of rain.” And indeed it does. As to how he built it, he says, “everyone in my village does.”
Aren Jamir and Kevi — both hailing from Nagaland — had two stalls that presented in full display the majesty of tribes from the far-eastern state. “This is our first time to Kochi. The people are so warm and welcoming here. We feel at home,” they say.
Also on display were traditional crafts ranging from zari and chikankari of Uttar Pradesh, phulkari embroidery of Punjab, madhubani paintings of Bihar, and blue pottery of Rajasthan, to pashmina weaving from Ladakh, Bastar iron craft from Chhattisgarh, and Kerala’s own nettipattam making.
This is the first time the Lok Samvardhan Parv is being held in Kerala. But many who manned the stalls said the timing could have been better thought-out. “We’ve been open for the past four days, but very few people have come. The rain is indeed a big damper,” says Laxman Singh Netam, who had several iron miniatures on display at his stall.
This was echoed by several others. “We hope even more people will come now that Onam season is shifting into full gear,” says Mujeeb Khan from Channapatna.
The festival also boasts an extensive culinary showcase featuring traditional foods, spices, pickles, bakery products, herbal preparations, and coastal delicacies. Alongside the exhibition, there are also cultural performances and live demonstrations that highlight the rich artistic heritage of minority communities.
“At its core, the Parv is not just an exhibition but a celebration of India’s diverse cultural heritage. It strengthens cultural bonds while fostering sustainable livelihood opportunities,” the official adds.
The exhibition is open from 10am to 7pm, and concludes on September 4. Entry is free and open to the public.