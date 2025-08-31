‘Onam gift’: KSRTC bus terminal to come up at Karikkamuri in 8 months

KOCHI: After many hurdles, the much-awaited modern KSRTC bus terminal at Karikkamuri is finally set to become a reality, with Finance Minister K N Balagopal announcing Rs 12 crore from the state exchequer for the initiative. The project, to be constructed behind the existing bus station at Karikkamuri, is expected to be completed in eight months.

“Many discussions were held regarding the construction of a modern bus terminal at Karikkamuri, and a SmartCity-funded project was conceptualised earlier. However, the funds lapsed and the project got dropped... We cannot afford to continue neglecting the project. The new bus terminal will be constructed on a war footing. The Finance department is allocating `12 crore initial fund. The project may incur a cost escalation later,” Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who visited the bus station along with mayor M Anilkumar and Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, told reporters.

Earlier, it was proposed to build a new terminal, modelled on the Vyttila Mobility Hub, on 2.9 acres of land owned by KSRTC at Karikkamuri using the `12 crore set aside under the SmartCity project. One of the conditions was that the land should be handed over to the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society and in turn, equal land would be provided to KSRTC at Vyttila Hub. The project got dropped after the funds lapsed and the KSRTC too appeared uninterested.

Under the renewed push, the new terminal is set to come up in eight months. “We are adopting prefabricated construction techniques in line with the government policy to set up the proposed steel structure on a war footing,” the minister said.

According to sources, once started, the new terminal can be completed in six months using pre-fab technique. “We will tender the work soon. We hope to start the construction activities in another two months. The ground will be raised by one metre to prevent issues like waterlogging,” sources said.