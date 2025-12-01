Rebels, BJP growth, anti-incumbency factor... can UDF regain Kochi Corporation?

KOCHI: After 10 years of UDF rule, Kochi corporation witnessed a dramatic shift in 2020 when the LDF managed to seize control of the administration despite not having a clear majority. While Kochi is traditionally a UDF stronghold, the front is facing a challenge this time, with 11 rebel candidates in the fray and the BJP expanding its presence.

In the last local body elections, the LDF won 34 of the 74 seats in Kochi, and the UDF 31. The LDF went on to wrest power with the support of four rebel candidates. This year, though, the corporation remains one of the most unpredictable political battlegrounds in the state.

According to J Prabhash, a political observer, the UDF has a chance of winning additional seats, but the anti-incumbency votes may split between the UDF and the NDA.

“With the LDF in power both in the state government and Kochi corporation, there is an anti-incumbency wave, and it is evident. Earlier, such votes would shift between the LDF and the UDF, depending on who was in power. Now, the BJP too is likely to benefit as its relevance is increasing in the corporation and the party expanding across the state,” Prabhash said.

At the same time, he pointed out that with good initiatives and work at the grassroots, the UDF can return to power in Kochi.

Senior Congress leader Dominic Presentation expressed confidence that the party would secure a comfortable majority this time.

“We have a few rebel candidates in some divisions, but that happens in every party. Our continuous work at the grassroots will help us return to power,” he said.