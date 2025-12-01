Rebels, BJP growth, anti-incumbency factor... can UDF regain Kochi Corporation?

KOCHI: After 10 years of UDF rule, Kochi corporation witnessed a dramatic shift in 2020 when the LDF managed to seize control of the administration despite not having a clear majority. While Kochi is traditionally a UDF stronghold, the front is facing a challenge this time, with 11 rebel candidates in the fray and the BJP expanding its presence.
In the last local body elections, the LDF won 34 of the 74 seats in Kochi, and the UDF 31. The LDF went on to wrest power with the support of four rebel candidates. This year, though, the corporation remains one of the most unpredictable political battlegrounds in the state.
According to J Prabhash, a political observer, the UDF has a chance of winning additional seats, but the anti-incumbency votes may split between the UDF and the NDA.
“With the LDF in power both in the state government and Kochi corporation, there is an anti-incumbency wave, and it is evident. Earlier, such votes would shift between the LDF and the UDF, depending on who was in power. Now, the BJP too is likely to benefit as its relevance is increasing in the corporation and the party expanding across the state,” Prabhash said.
At the same time, he pointed out that with good initiatives and work at the grassroots, the UDF can return to power in Kochi.
Senior Congress leader Dominic Presentation expressed confidence that the party would secure a comfortable majority this time.
“We have a few rebel candidates in some divisions, but that happens in every party. Our continuous work at the grassroots will help us return to power,” he said.
The BJP, meanwhile, is confident of winning more seats in the corporation.
“We may not be able to specify the exact number of seats, but we are confident of increasing our tally. This time, both the LDF and the UDF will have to consider NDA’s presence when forming the council. Our work at the grassroots strengthens our confidence,” said BJP Ernakulam district president K S Shaiju.
The BJP had two councillors in Kochi corporation in 2010 and 2015, from the Cherlai and Ernakulam Central divisions. After the 2020 local body elections, the number rose to five.
The UDF rule from 2010 to 2020, with Tony Chammany and Soumini Jain serving as mayors, was criticised for internal disputes.
“Such disputes may not affect the voting pattern. In Kollam corporation, there are disputes in the LDF over the CPM-CPI seat sharing. However, the rebel factor and issues between leaders in the Congress party can affect their winnability,” Prabhash added.
Presentation is banking on the anti-incumbency factor for a UDF comeback.
“Though the LDF claims to have brought many changes, basic infrastructure hasn’t improved. The city still experiences waterlogging. Many projects inaugurated recently were brought in by the UDF,” he said.