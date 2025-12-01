UDF promises end to waste, mosquito menace in Kochi Corporation

KOCHI: The Congress-led UDF on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the Kochi corporation election, with emphasis on waste management, mosquito eradication, road renovation, and public health.

The manifesto promises a Kochi free of garbage, mosquitoes and traffic jams, stray dogs, and drug lobbies. “The ‘Zero Waste Kochi’ project will be implemented for waste disposal. The uncertainties related to the Brahmapuram plant will be addressed.

A waste-to-energy plant will be established using appropriate technology to process inorganic waste. Permanent interventions will be ensured for street dog control. The ABC system will be strengthened further.

A widespread campaign will be conducted against drug addiction using modern systems. A continuous campaign will be conducted against chemical addiction by involving all sections,” the document said.

The manifesto includes projects that will ensure “the comprehensive development of the city”, including Ro-Ro ferry services from Mattancherry, Fort Kochi and other places by eliminating illegal encroachments on the three-acre river bank adjacent to the Ernakulam boat jetty and the introduction of water sports including kayaking, dialysis centres and palliative care projects.

“The current anomalies related to tax collection will be resolved, and accurate tax collection will be ensured. Various CSR funds and sponsors will be identified, and housing projects will be implemented.

Online systems will be made efficient to make the administration of the corporation corruption-free. Necessary steps will be taken to preserve Kochi’s heritage,” the manifesto said. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal unveiled the manifesto. He said the LDF government in the state and the corporation have been indifferent to the affairs of the city.