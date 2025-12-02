Furnish full details, Kerala HC tells police, govt

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the state police to produce all details regarding the body recovered from a marshy area in Kalamassery, which is suspected to belong to Suraj Lama who has been missing since October 5 after his arrival in Kochi from Kuwait.
“What kind of city surveillance is it? The body was found where we are expecting the Judicial City,” the court said. The HC has sought a report explaining why such areas are kept unsupervised. The court issued the order on a habeas corpus plea filed by Santon Lama to trace his father, Suraj.
The government pleader informed the court that a decomposed body has been found near the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, specifically, in front of HMT in Kalamassery. He added that the body has not yet been identified and that ‘DNA profiling’ and such other tests are being done.
The Division Bench said: “The pain of the petitioner and his family certainly is reflected on us also. After all, the pain of losing a near one, especially a father, is something that is unbearable and lasting for life.”
The court directed the government to explain how Suraj Lama came to be at the medical college, how he was discharged from there, and in what manner.