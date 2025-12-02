Furnish full details, Kerala HC tells police, govt

The government pleader informed the court that a decomposed body has been found near the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, specifically, in front of HMT in Kalamassery. He added that the body has not yet been identified and that ‘DNA profiling’ and such other tests are being done.

The Division Bench said: “The pain of the petitioner and his family certainly is reflected on us also. After all, the pain of losing a near one, especially a father, is something that is unbearable and lasting for life.”

The court directed the government to explain how Suraj Lama came to be at the medical college, how he was discharged from there, and in what manner.