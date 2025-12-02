Mortal remains unidentifiable; DNA test result awaited

KOCHI: The second day of efforts to identify the decomposed body — suspected to be that of missing Bengaluru native Suraj Lama, 59 — ended without clarity on Monday as the family could not confirm the remains recovered from a marshy area in Kalamassery. His son Santon Lama arrived with a cousin for the identification procedure, but the state of decomposition left nothing but skeletal bones.

“Two blood samples from the man’s son have been sent to forensic labs in Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad, and the results are expected within a week. Given the gravity of the case before the High Court, the reports may arrive sooner, though the normal timeframe is at least 4–5 days,” said Dileesh T I, Kalamassery police SHO.

He added that the postmortem examination has been completed and the preliminary findings indicate no fracture on the remains.

Meanwhile, Santon raised allegations against Kalamassery GMCH, regarding the circumstances surrounding his father’s disappearance. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that the hospital allowed his mentally challenged father to leave the premises without supervision.