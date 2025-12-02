Three-way contest, wildcard entry set to raise poll heat in Ravipuram

KOCHI: Ravipuram is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched skirmishes in the battle for Kochi corporation. A three-way contest, shifting demographics, and one wildcard candidate have turned this traditionally predictable division 10 into an electoral cliffhanger.

At the heart of the buzz is BJP’s C G Rajagopal — better known as Muthu — a leader with a reputation that cuts across party lines. Popular, ever-accessible, and deeply networked in the community, Muthu’s presence has injected rare energy into the race.

Taking him on is LDF’s S Sasikala, seeking to retain a seat she secured in 2020 thanks, in part, to a split in votes — when V4Kochi polled over 400 votes, helping her edge past the UDF candidate in what was historically a Congress stronghold.

The UDF, meanwhile, has sprung a surprise by fielding Antony Judy, who had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election with Twenty20’s backing.

Beyond the standard political rivalries, the contest is being shaped by development anxieties, temple-linked influence, and shifting voter profiles after delimitation. Areas from Thevara and South division have been added, complicating the caste- community balance and leaving seasoned observers divided about the outcome.

“Ravipuram has become unpredictable,” said Ramachandran, a long-time resident, reflecting a sentiment heard across the division.

Sasikala, who enjoys strong goodwill in pockets of the division, has built her campaign around her track record: Rapid installation of streetlights and surveillance cameras, addressing waterlogging and drinking-water shortages, and keeping waste management issues under control. Her WhatsApp group for residents — through which she responds to complaints in real time — has become a talking point. “My work these five years gives me confidence,” the sitting councillor said.