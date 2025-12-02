Two killed in separate accidents in Kochi

KOCHI: A 24-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler at Alangad, in North Paravur, late on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rohit, a resident of Palyathuruth in Kuriyappilly. According to Ernakulam Rural police, the accident occurred when Rohit, who was reportedly riding at high speed, crashed into a scooter coming from the opposite direction.
Rohit’s wife is pregnant and is expected to deliver their child in the second week of December, a local resident said. Rohit ran a workshop in Alangad junction.
On Sunday he called his wife, who was at her parents home, to tell her he would visit her that night. On his way, he took a detour to Aluva on receiving a call from a friend. The fatal accident happened en route.
The two sisters on the scooter sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, the resident added.
In a separate accident, a 64-year-old Esthappan V O died after the ambulance carrying him met with an accident in Aluva early on Monday.
Esthappan, of Mattoor, was being shifted to Ernakulam Medical College with respiratory issues.
The crash occurred near Pulinchuvadu around 12.40am, when a tanker truck changed lanes at the Aluva Garage U-turn and rammed the ambulance, causing it to overturn, an officer with Aluva police station said.
At least five people were injured in the accident and were taken to a private hospital in Aluva. Esthappan succumbed to his injuries around 3am. His daughter, Preethi Stephan, suffered head injuries. Two other family members and ambulance staff member Athul were also injured, the officer added.