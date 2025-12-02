Two killed in separate accidents in Kochi

KOCHI: A 24-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler at Alangad, in North Paravur, late on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Rohit, a resident of Palyathuruth in Kuriyappilly. According to Ernakulam Rural police, the accident occurred when Rohit, who was reportedly riding at high speed, crashed into a scooter coming from the opposite direction.

Rohit’s wife is pregnant and is expected to deliver their child in the second week of December, a local resident said. Rohit ran a workshop in Alangad junction.

On Sunday he called his wife, who was at her parents home, to tell her he would visit her that night. On his way, he took a detour to Aluva on receiving a call from a friend. The fatal accident happened en route.