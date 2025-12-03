LDF releases manifesto for Kochi corporation polls

KOCHI: The CPM-led LDF released its election manifesto for the Kochi corporation on Tuesday, with emphasis on waste management, canal rejuvenation, public transport, public health, and food safety.
The manifesto promises a clean city, a system to clean the city’s roads, generation of value-added products from waste, special vehicles for waste collection and electric vehicles for the Haritha Karma Sena.
“Water Metro service will be started to Edakochi and Chalikavattom, and a Ro-Ro SPV will be formed.
An electric bus service will be started in collaboration with the KSRTC. Kaloor and Perumpadappu bus stands will be renovated. Multi-level parking, parking apps, and bike sharing will be launched in the city,” said the manifesto.
The manifesto also promises to set up She Lodge-style houses for workers at low cost. To enhance the city’s transportation system, the LDF has also included the development of the Thammanam-Pullepady Road, Palluruthy 40-foot Road, Goshree-Mamangalam, Kaloor-Perandoor, KP Vallon, and Pandit Karuppan Roads in its manifesto.
“A drinking water plant with a capacity of 190 MLD will be established for the city in view of future demand. Special testing labs will be opened to ensure food quality. Hotels will be graded on the basis of cleanliness and food quality,” said the manifesto.
The manifesto also highlights projects including an annual urban fest, a dance festival and music festival, the setting up of a cultural museum in Edakochi and Kochi, a linguistic minority centre and festivals for Kudumbashree, residents’ associations and differently abled people,” said the manifesto.
CPM central committee member and minister P Rajeeve launched the manifesto. Speaking at the event, he said that the UDF governments have not contributed to the development of Kochi city. “During the UDF governments’ tenure, the budget allocation for the city was zero. We brought Water Metro, Samridhi, She Lodge and other initiatives. The government and the corporation worked together to solve the waste management issue at Brahmapuram,” he said.
Ongoing projects to continue, says manifesto
The LDF manifesto promises to keep doing what it was already doing. Projects like the waste-to-energy and windrow compost plants in Brahmapuram, and local plans for Vyttila and Palluruthy will continue. The canal rejuvenation project, beach cleaning drives, and modern slaughterhouses are also included in the manifesto
New project proposals
Food markets offering discounts City gas project Marine Drive Extension Scheme