LDF releases manifesto for Kochi corporation polls

KOCHI: The CPM-led LDF released its election manifesto for the Kochi corporation on Tuesday, with emphasis on waste management, canal rejuvenation, public transport, public health, and food safety.

The manifesto promises a clean city, a system to clean the city’s roads, generation of value-added products from waste, special vehicles for waste collection and electric vehicles for the Haritha Karma Sena.

“Water Metro service will be started to Edakochi and Chalikavattom, and a Ro-Ro SPV will be formed.

An electric bus service will be started in collaboration with the KSRTC. Kaloor and Perumpadappu bus stands will be renovated. Multi-level parking, parking apps, and bike sharing will be launched in the city,” said the manifesto.

The manifesto also promises to set up She Lodge-style houses for workers at low cost. To enhance the city’s transportation system, the LDF has also included the development of the Thammanam-Pullepady Road, Palluruthy 40-foot Road, Goshree-Mamangalam, Kaloor-Perandoor, KP Vallon, and Pandit Karuppan Roads in its manifesto.