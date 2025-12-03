Multiple breakdowns: Commuters fed up, want KSRTC to replace old, unsafe bus

KOCHI: For regular commuters of the only bus plying in the Cherthala-Muvattupuzha section, the debilitating condition of the KSRTC bus used for the service has turned into a major worry, especially with the vehicle suffering multiple breakdowns in recent weeks.

Now, the worried commuters have submitted a strongly-worded memorandum to the KSRTC authorities, pleading for an immediate replacement of the current bus, which they deem “unsafe” and “debilitating”.

The service connects the two towns along a significant stretch, covering approximately 70 kilometres one way, and is the primary lifeline for hundreds of daily passengers, including students, office-goers, and traders.

“The reliability of the key service has plummeted, despite the bus having a dedicated ridership. Often, the bus runs behind schedule. There have been days when the service was suddenly cancelled, leaving commuters high and dry,” said Neethu Vineesh, a resident of Pattukulangara and a lecturer at a Muvattupuzha-based college.

The core of the commuters’ grievance centres on the state of the bus deployed on the route.

“The engine constantly emits a terrible grinding sound and the amount of black smoke billowing from the exhaust is a clear indication of the bus’ poor mechanical health. Every trip now feels like a gamble on whether we will actually reach our destination on time, or at all,” said Durga K S, a health official at the Muvattupuzha General Hospital.