Old rivals, new battle: Kaloor South braces for a tight finish this election

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation division of Kaloor South is heading into one of its tightest electoral battles in years, with two familiar heavyweights returning to reclaim their old turf.
In a rare face-off, both UDF and LDF have fielded former councillors of the division — turning this contest into a political showdown between seasoned grassroots leaders who know every bylane, voter group, and neighbourhood complaint.
On one side is Congress leader M G Aristottil, currently the Kathrikadavu councillor and once the face of Kaloor South. On the other side is K V Manoj, CPM district committee member and CITU state committee member, who held the division for two consecutive terms between 2000 and 2010 before shifting to Ponnurunni East in 2015. Both men have won multiple terms, are deeply networked, and enjoy goodwill cutting across party lines.
“People know them. They’ve seen their work. Regardless of politics, residents like both candidates,” said a resident, summing up the division’s dilemma.
Manoj’s long organisational presence — ranging from CITU to Haritha Karma Sena — has ensured he never slipped out of public memory. Aristottil, meanwhile, stayed rooted in the area even when Kaloor South was reserved for women in 2020, forcing him to contest from the neighbouring division. “Aristottil has been here for years. But the Congress always fights among themselves. People still remember what happened in 2020,” said a vendor near Lisie Hospital, hinting that internal feuds could again hurt the UDF.
Manoj, confident of his reconnect with voters, said: “I have always been active among the public even when I wasn’t in electoral politics. The response this time is very hopeful.”
Aristottil, for his part, insists his long innings working with the community will carry him through: “People know I stand with them. I’ve been working here for more than a decade.”
Meanwhile, BJP’s Anilkumar and Twenty20’s Jose Lawrence too are in the fray, but the real battle is unmistakably between the two veterans.
The division’s most pressing concerns — especially the stench and pollution from the slaughterhouse and the waste flowing into the Thevara-Perandoor (TP) Canal — remain unresolved despite repeated court interve-ntions.
“The pollution is unbearable. Nothing has changed despite HC orders,” a resident complained, adding that voters will judge candidates on their willingness to finally fix the issue.
With two well-known candidates who have both delivered and disappointed in different years, Kaloor South is witnessing a photo-finish contest.
Candidates
UDF - M G Aristottil
LDF - K V Manoj
NDA - Anilkumar
Twenty20 - Jose Lawrence
Incumbent councillor - Rajani Mani (UDF)