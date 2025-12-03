Old rivals, new battle: Kaloor South braces for a tight finish this election

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation division of Kaloor South is heading into one of its tightest electoral battles in years, with two familiar heavyweights returning to reclaim their old turf.

In a rare face-off, both UDF and LDF have fielded former councillors of the division — turning this contest into a political showdown between seasoned grassroots leaders who know every bylane, voter group, and neighbourhood complaint.

On one side is Congress leader M G Aristottil, currently the Kathrikadavu councillor and once the face of Kaloor South. On the other side is K V Manoj, CPM district committee member and CITU state committee member, who held the division for two consecutive terms between 2000 and 2010 before shifting to Ponnurunni East in 2015. Both men have won multiple terms, are deeply networked, and enjoy goodwill cutting across party lines.

“People know them. They’ve seen their work. Regardless of politics, residents like both candidates,” said a resident, summing up the division’s dilemma.

Manoj’s long organisational presence — ranging from CITU to Haritha Karma Sena — has ensured he never slipped out of public memory. Aristottil, meanwhile, stayed rooted in the area even when Kaloor South was reserved for women in 2020, forcing him to contest from the neighbouring division. “Aristottil has been here for years. But the Congress always fights among themselves. People still remember what happened in 2020,” said a vendor near Lisie Hospital, hinting that internal feuds could again hurt the UDF.