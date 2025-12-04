Bride leaves hospital after spine surgery, grateful for support, care

KOCHI: For Avani, the last two weeks were nothing short of out of the blue. While preparing for her wedding, an accident landed her in hospital. And after a spine surgery and recuperation, she left VPS Lakeshore Hospital on Wednesday.

The Alappuzha native met with an accident in the early hours of November 21 while on her way to the makeup appointment before heading to the temple for her marriage.

She was initially rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, before being referred to VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi for specialised care. While still lying in the emergency ward, Sharon, the groom, tied the thali around her neck as scheduled with close family members as witness.

VPS Lakeshore managing director S K Abdullah was present to see off Avani with a bouquet and good wishes. “I am grateful to everyone who supported me. I am deeply indebted to the doctors at VPS Lakeshore and everyone else.

I received prayers and support from many people, including those not known to me,” said Avani while leaving the hospital. The surgery was held on November 22. A team led by Dr Sudish Karunakaran, head of the neurosurgery department, oversaw her treatment. The expenses were completely covered by Dr Shamsheer Vayallil, chairman of VPS Lakeshore.