Gratitude to gut microbes, rasam and more

KOCHI: In a fast moving world that is defined by relentless digital distraction, Amarnath Sankar’s ‘Pause, Breathe, Grateful!’ offers a crucial counter-movement rooted in stillness and attention.

The book grew out of his #365daysofGratitude project, where he recorded one thing he was grateful for every day for a year, earning a spot in the India Book of Records.

From that long archive, Sankar has chosen 100 stories — short notes, actually — that masterfully demonstrate how small moments can shift the way we think and feel.

The range is wide and intentionally varied: one page might touch upon Carl Sagan’s cosmic perspective, and the next might celebrate something as simple as a comforting bowl of rasam.

These entries draw from people he met, small incidents, practices picked up during difficult periods, or references from history and books, appearing seamlessly alongside everyday things like food, travel, work, or childhood experiences. The book encourages the reader to see how gratitude can be expressed to anything, anywhere, anytime.

The writing stays simple and direct throughout, often just a page or two. Sankar is not aiming for heavy philosophy or elaborate prose. The tone is conversational, like someone noting down what they learned before going to bed.

This simplicity is the book’s strength, successfully lowering the barrier for readers who want to start a gratitude practice but don’t know where to begin. The book also includes self-reflection prompts, making it easy to use as a daily or weekly practice.