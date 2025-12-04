Son arrested for murder of mother in Aluva amid property dispute

KOCHI: In a disturbing twist, the police have revealed that the woman who was reported to have collapsed and died in the courtyard of a house in Aluva was in fact murdered by her son.

The accused, Binu P R, 38, belonging to Rajakumari in Idukki district but currently residing at Desom, Aluva, was arrested on Wednesday for murdering his mother, Anitha, 58, over a property dispute.

The woman, who had been under treatment for mental health issues, was brutally assaulted by Binu using a stick and a grinding stone, resulting in her death, said a source with Ernakulam rural police.

Anitha was found lying near a washing stone outside their rented house around 5pm on Sunday. Though Binu rushed her to the Aluva government hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

Murder charges were invoked in the case, initially recorded as one of unnatural death, after inquest proceedings and subsequent investigation revealed alarming details, the officer said.“During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, admitting that he attacked his mother. A long-standing property dispute over 1.5 acres the woman owned in Idukki led to the murder,” said a police officer.

He said Anitha had been living at a care home for the past 20 years, after being abandoned by her mother in childhood and later by her husband 12 years into their marriage. She was the mother of three sons, and the accused, Binu, was the second.