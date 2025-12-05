BJP will make major inroads into state in 2026 : Suresh Gopi

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi said he foresees major gains for the BJP in the 2026 assembly election, declaring that the party is poised to win four seats in Thiruvananthapuram district, including recapturing Nemom.

Addressing the BJP’s local-body election campaign in Tripunithura on Thursday, he said other political parties would no longer be able to claim that the BJP’s “account remains closed” in Kerala.

Reiterating a key infrastructure demand, the Thrissur MP called for extending Kochi metro to Coimbatore, arguing that only a long commercial corridor would make the system fully effective.