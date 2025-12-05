In bastion Cherlai, a fresh face and delimitation pose hurdles for BJP

KOCHI: In the streets and shops across Cherlai the upcoming local body election is a hot-button issue. The Kochi corporation division reserved for women is witnessing one of its most unpredictable elections in decades — particularly with long-time BJP councillor Shyamala S Prabhu contesting as an independent. Traditionally a stronghold of the saffron party, the division reshaped by delimitation is set for a close fight.
“Cherlai used to be a BJP sure seat. Shyamala has represented the division six times. In 2020, it was a general division, and BJP’s Raghuram Pai J tasted victory. This time, BJP has fielded a new candidate, Pravitha Vijayakumar. This forced Shyamala to file her papers as an independent, adding more fizz to the electoral contest,” said Babu, a resident.
The UDF has fielded Meena Rajan, an ASHA worker, while the LDF is backing another independent candidate, Rukmini Nambeeshan. Pravitha is a member of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. “Shyamala was a good councillor. She was very accessible and used to intervene in development issues — be it roads, tourism or waste management.
This reputation saw her getting re-elected several times. She has strong connections here, too. Now that she is fighting the election as an independent, it is too close to call,” a resident said, adding that Meena is also well-known among voters, considering that she has worked as an ASHA worker in the division.
Meanwhile, there was speculation that Shyamala would contest as a Congress-backed independent. This became a point discussion as the Congress delayed announcing its candidate. “The BJP has represented the division for 37 years on the bounce. The personal appeal of Shyamala will prove to be a factor. She will secure a good number of votes as an independent. With the BJP vote getting split, it may auger well for the LDF,” said Krishna Rao, a local resident.
Following the 2025 delimitation exercise, which saw the inclusion of certain areas under division 6 (Mattancherry), Cherlai has 7,900 voters. “The Konkani, Gujarati, Tamilian, and Malayali voters all used to support BJP candidates in the division. This time, following delimitation, more Muslims are in the picture. We cannot predict who will benefit from it,” said another resident.
In the fray
BJP: Pravitha Vijayakumar
UDF: Meena Rajan
LDF-backed independent : Rukmini Nambeeshan
Independent: Shyamala S Prabhu
Twenty20: Sainaba V B