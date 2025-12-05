In bastion Cherlai, a fresh face and delimitation pose hurdles for BJP

KOCHI: In the streets and shops across Cherlai the upcoming local body election is a hot-button issue. The Kochi corporation division reserved for women is witnessing one of its most unpredictable elections in decades — particularly with long-time BJP councillor Shyamala S Prabhu contesting as an independent. Traditionally a stronghold of the saffron party, the division reshaped by delimitation is set for a close fight.

“Cherlai used to be a BJP sure seat. Shyamala has represented the division six times. In 2020, it was a general division, and BJP’s Raghuram Pai J tasted victory. This time, BJP has fielded a new candidate, Pravitha Vijayakumar. This forced Shyamala to file her papers as an independent, adding more fizz to the electoral contest,” said Babu, a resident.

The UDF has fielded Meena Rajan, an ASHA worker, while the LDF is backing another independent candidate, Rukmini Nambeeshan. Pravitha is a member of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh. “Shyamala was a good councillor. She was very accessible and used to intervene in development issues — be it roads, tourism or waste management.

This reputation saw her getting re-elected several times. She has strong connections here, too. Now that she is fighting the election as an independent, it is too close to call,” a resident said, adding that Meena is also well-known among voters, considering that she has worked as an ASHA worker in the division.