Mammootty promises to support landslide victim

KOCHI: “Everything will be alright. We are with you. We will arrange a prosthetic leg for you,” actor Mammooty reassured Sandhya, who suffered serious injuries in the October 25 landslide at Koompanpara in Adimali and had to undergo an above-knee amputation of her left leg.

The actor made the video call enquiring about Sandhya’s health before she was discharged from Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva. The actor is footing her medical bills.

Since her house was completely destroyed in the landslide, Sandhya returned to a rented home after 38 days of hospitalisation. Mammootty also promised to intervene to get her house in Adimali rebuilt.

Sharing an update on her condition, Dr Gigy Raj Kulangara, who led the treatment, said, “As her wounds healed, Sandhya began walking again with assistance through physiotherapy. We have advised two more weeks of physiotherapy. The prosthetic leg can be fitted after that.”