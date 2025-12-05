Passengers left stranded as several flights from Kochi airport cancelled

KOCHI: The Kochi airport on Thursday grappled with widespread flight cancellations and significant delays, severely impacting both domestic and international sectors, as hundreds of passengers were left stranded.

The disruption was particularly profound in the domestic market, with budget carrier IndiGo confirming at least 11 flight cancellations and numerous others running hours behind schedule.

The primary reason behind the operational meltdown appeared to be the delay in the implementation of updated crew rostering rules, specifically the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).

These regulations dictate the maximum working hours and rest periods for pilots and cabin crew. Its pending enforcement has led to an immediate strain on airline staffing and scheduling, hitting carriers like IndiGo particularly hard.

In the domestic arena, passengers planning to fly to major cities are experiencing the worst of the chaos. IndiGo has been forced to ground multiple services to destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.

“As many as 11 IndiGo flights, scheduled to depart from Kochi on Thursday, have been cancelled as of 5pm,” sources said. Beyond the cancellations, a large number of remaining domestic flights are reporting significant delays, causing mounting frustration among travellers.