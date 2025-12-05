Passengers left stranded as several flights from Kochi airport cancelled

KOCHI: The Kochi airport on Thursday grappled with widespread flight cancellations and significant delays, severely impacting both domestic and international sectors, as hundreds of passengers were left stranded.
The disruption was particularly profound in the domestic market, with budget carrier IndiGo confirming at least 11 flight cancellations and numerous others running hours behind schedule.
The primary reason behind the operational meltdown appeared to be the delay in the implementation of updated crew rostering rules, specifically the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL).
These regulations dictate the maximum working hours and rest periods for pilots and cabin crew. Its pending enforcement has led to an immediate strain on airline staffing and scheduling, hitting carriers like IndiGo particularly hard.
In the domestic arena, passengers planning to fly to major cities are experiencing the worst of the chaos. IndiGo has been forced to ground multiple services to destinations like Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai.
“As many as 11 IndiGo flights, scheduled to depart from Kochi on Thursday, have been cancelled as of 5pm,” sources said. Beyond the cancellations, a large number of remaining domestic flights are reporting significant delays, causing mounting frustration among travellers.
International sector too impacted
The delays are not confined to domestic travel, as the international sector also saw multiple flights running behind schedule. For instance, the IndiGo flight to Kuwait (6E 1237) was delayed by five hours and finally left at 3.14am. The Air India Express flight to Abu Dhabi, scheduled to depart at 8.15pm, was delayed by over three hours. In addition, the Air India Express flight from Kuwait (IX 494) was cancelled.
“Certain domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational constraints, affecting services nationwide. CIAL is in continuous coordination with airline operations teams to support passengers and ensure smooth functioning of airport services. Passengers are advised to verify the latest flight information with their respective airline,” a CIAL spokesperson said.
The chaos marked the third consecutive day of major network-level issues, largely attributed to an acute crew shortage and difficulties in adjusting to the new FDTL norms. With the cancellations causing long delays and significant passenger inconvenience, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) summoned IndiGo’s senior management for an explanation and a plan to stabilise operations.