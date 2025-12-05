Santa Cruz Basilica: The 'Sistine Chapel' of Fort Kochi

David Lawrence does not consider himself the ideal Christian. Yet every morning, he slips quietly into the Santa Cruz Basilica in Fort Kochi – his parish church – and spends thirty unhurried minutes there.

“This is how I begin my day. This is my ritual, my anchor - and has been for many years now. It is essential. To quieten the mind, to reflect, to lift my thoughts,” he says.

This reverence, David adds, is stirred in part by the intricate frescoes that stretch across the church’s ceiling. “They are luminous and deepen my sense of devotion.”

Indeed. Step into the Basilica and your gaze is immediately drawn skyward, to the long nave, where the ceiling frescoes unfold like a series of story panels, each scene guiding the eye onward, until it rests at the main altar at the far end.

“I have been to Rome to see the Sistine Chapel. Many famous murals adorn that chapel. Yet, I feel the ones here at Santa Cruz are no less magical, no less stirring,” he adds.