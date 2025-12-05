Youth arrested for harassing woman

KOCHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for harassing a woman by repeatedly following her to her workplace in Kochi. The accused is Anandhu Prasad, a native of Sooranad in Kollam.
He was booked under various sections of the BNS for stalking a woman, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, said an officer with the Palarivattom police station.
Anandhu and the complainant, a 21-year-old woman from Kollam, had been in a relationship which ended recently. The woman later moved to Kochi to work in an educational institution.
However, the accused refused to accept the breakup and continued to follow her. He allegedly assaulted her near her hostel, prompting her to file a complaint.
The police took him into custody and issued a warning at the time. Despite this, the accused again followed her to her workplace on Wednesday, harassed her, and threatened to kill her, the officer said.
“Acting swiftly on the complaint, we apprehended the accused under appropriate charges. He had also arrived to harass her while carrying dangerous weapons,” the officer said. The accused was produced before court which remanded him in judicial custody.