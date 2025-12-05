Youth arrested for harassing woman

KOCHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for harassing a woman by repeatedly following her to her workplace in Kochi. The accused is Anandhu Prasad, a native of Sooranad in Kollam.

He was booked under various sections of the BNS for stalking a woman, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, said an officer with the Palarivattom police station.

Anandhu and the complainant, a 21-year-old woman from Kollam, had been in a relationship which ended recently. The woman later moved to Kochi to work in an educational institution.