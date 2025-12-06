Probe on after grinding stone found on rail track in Kochi

KOCHI: In a suspected sabotage attempt, a heavy grinding stone was found placed deliberately in the middle of a railway track near Pachalam on Friday, narrowly averting a potential disaster. The discovery was made around 4.30am when the loco-pilot of the Mysuru-Kochuveli Express spotted the obstruction and immediately raised an alarm. Fortunately, the train was travelling at a moderate speed and passed over the stone without derailing.

The incident occurred on a day Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was in Kochi. An intensive probe is under way, involving the Kerala Police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Railway Police, with central agencies also expected to join the effort.

“The sabotage angle is being probed. The grinding stone was originally lying in a slope beside the track before being manually lifted and placed squarely on the rail line. The very act of positioning such a heavy object directly in the path of a train points to a deliberate intent to cause harm,” an RPF officer said.

A case has been registered under Sec 327 of BNS (offense of mischief with the intent to destroy or endanger transport assets like railways), Sec 150 (1) of the Indian Railways Act (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train), and Sec 153 of the Indian Railways Act (obstructing rolling stock through willful acts or omissions).

The grinding stone has been removed from the track and secured as evidence. Meanwhile, a severely mangled dog was found dead nearby. Authorities are examining whether the animal’s death is connected to the suspected sabotage bid.