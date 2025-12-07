‘Big Biennale’ loading...

Adding more merry to the festive season, the countdown to the country’s biggest art carnival has begun. The sixth edition of the 110-day Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB), titled For the Time Being, will open on December 12.



TNIE walked the Biennale route in the Fort Kochi - Mattancherry area to get a sense of how preparations are shaping up for the mega festival. There is indeed an air of excitement and suspense around the venues.

Artists, officials, contractors, architects, and workers are racing to ready all venues for the opening day. Tourists, meanwhile, pause to enquire about the goings-on.