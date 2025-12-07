Unidentified body found in building near Lisie Hospital

KOCHI: An unidentified body was found inside an unoccupied building near Lisie Hospital in Ernakulam North, on Saturday. The body of the man was discovered lying near the door of a room within the premises. An electrical worker who arrived at the building for maintenance noticed the body and immediately alerted the police, said a source with Kochi city police.

The building, formerly used as quarters, is managed by Lisie Hospital and owned by the Ernakulam Bishop’s House. The hospital’s electrical in-charge had reached the site around 3 pm for inspection work when he found the body, said the officer.

“The building has been unoccupied for some time, and the surrounding area was overgrown due to lack of maintenance. The door of the building was found damaged,” said the Station House Officer with Ernakulam Central Police.

A preliminary examination suggests that the death may have occurred within the past few hours or possibly a day earlier. Further details are expected to emerge following the inquest and post-mortem examination, he said. The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and a detailed investigation is under way, he said.