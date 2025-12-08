In Biennale season, crumbling Fort Kochi hotspot raises alarm

KOCHI: With the prestigious Kochi-Muziris Biennale set to commence on December 12, drawing an influx of art lovers and visitors from across the globe, an urgent spotlight has been cast on a popular spot at Fort Kochi’s iconic seaside walkway — a severely dilapidated groyne. This favourite ‘photo point’, which extends into the sea, is a disaster waiting to happen, going by the organisers of the Cochin Carnival.
The groyne or breakwater, a barrier built into the sea from the beach to check erosion and drifting, is part of the Portuguese-era-inspired walkway, a central feature of the historical locale’s charm. Sources indicate that the foundational rocks supporting this cantilevered portion have begun to give way, creating structural instability and a significant risk of sudden collapse. This poses an immediate and grave danger to the scores of tourists who frequent the area daily.
“Besides the Biennale, the Cochin Carnival and the New Year celebrations are round the corner. A large number of revellers will assemble there. The groyne is in a dilapidated condition and a disaster can happen anytime. The authorities should take immediate action to renovate the breakwater, a favourite spot of visitors,” said Robert Stephen, who is part of the organising team of Cochin Carnival.
As things stand, life guards posted at the beach are having a tough time warning people. “We are trying our best to prevent the visitors from standing at the tip of the groyne. It can give way any time. There is a constant threat of low tide, especially in the evenings, with water flowing back to the sea. It can spell danger if a person falls at that time. Often, visitors don’t heed our safety guidelines,” a life guard said.
Local stakeholders and long-time residents have repeatedly voiced concerns about the ruinous state of the beach and its adjoining structures.
“Foreign and domestic tourists have started arriving in large numbers. Immediate intervention from the District Tourism Promotion Council is non-negotiable. Merely cordoning off the area is a temporary fix for a foundational problem,” said Roy Thomas, a local resident.
When contacted, Ernakulam DTPC secretary Lijo Joseph said while the DTPC is looking after the historical walkway, it is the irrigation department or the harbour engineering department that is entrusted with the maintenance of the breakwater structure.
“The job requires expertise. The authorities need to deploy expert teams to assess structural damage and initiate rapid, scientific reinforcement or reconstruction efforts, or even whether such a structure is now needed or not,” he said.
“Ensuring a safe and memorable experience for all visitors, especially during the Biennale and the Carnival, requires swift, decisive action,” Robert stressed.