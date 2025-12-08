In Biennale season, crumbling Fort Kochi hotspot raises alarm

KOCHI: With the prestigious Kochi-Muziris Biennale set to commence on December 12, drawing an influx of art lovers and visitors from across the globe, an urgent spotlight has been cast on a popular spot at Fort Kochi’s iconic seaside walkway — a severely dilapidated groyne. This favourite ‘photo point’, which extends into the sea, is a disaster waiting to happen, going by the organisers of the Cochin Carnival.

The groyne or breakwater, a barrier built into the sea from the beach to check erosion and drifting, is part of the Portuguese-era-inspired walkway, a central feature of the historical locale’s charm. Sources indicate that the foundational rocks supporting this cantilevered portion have begun to give way, creating structural instability and a significant risk of sudden collapse. This poses an immediate and grave danger to the scores of tourists who frequent the area daily.

“Besides the Biennale, the Cochin Carnival and the New Year celebrations are round the corner. A large number of revellers will assemble there. The groyne is in a dilapidated condition and a disaster can happen anytime. The authorities should take immediate action to renovate the breakwater, a favourite spot of visitors,” said Robert Stephen, who is part of the organising team of Cochin Carnival.