Kochi Mayor’s Brahmapuram visit poll code violation, says Ernakulam MLA

KOCHI: Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct by M Anilkumar following the outgoing mayor’s visit to the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard on Sunday morning, two days before the local body elections in Ernakulam.

“In his capacity as Kochi Mayor, M Anilkumar visited the CBG (Compressed Biogas) plant in Brahmapuram and sought votes by showing it to channels, claiming credit for constructing the plant,” he said in his complaint to the State Election Commissioner and Ernakulam District Collector.

Vinod said the plant is built and operated by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) using CSR funds. “It is not a Kochi corporation project. The mayor is spreading false information by claiming credit,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders said the CPM-led LDF had failed to bring new development projects to the city and district.

“Construction of the Kochi Metro second phase is delayed; waterlogging and stray dogs and mosquito menace remain unresolved. Yet, the chief minister continues to assert the LDF government completed major development works,” said Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden. Ernakulam DCC president Muhammad Shiyas and MLAs K Babu and Uma Thomas attended the press meet.