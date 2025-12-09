3k booths, 24k staff: 26L to cast votes in Ernakulam

KOCHI: More than 26 lakh people are expected to cast their votes on Tuesday to elect representatives to various local self-government bodies in Ernakulam district. With 7,374 candidates in the fray in 2,220 wards of 111 local bodies, voting will start at 7am and close by 6pm.

There are a total of 26,67,746 voters in the district. This includes 12,79,170 males, 13,88,544 female and 32 transgender voters.

In the district, 3,021 polling stations have been set up. The distribution of election material was completed on Monday. According to district collector G Priyanka, 7,490 ballot units and 3,036 control units have been set up. A total of 14,544 people, including reserve staff, have been deployed at polling booths. Around 10,000 officials have also been assigned for other election-related work. Webcasting facilities have also been set up at 72 problem-prone booths in the district, the official said, adding that 147 locations have been allocated for videography.

The initiative is being undertaken on the request of candidates and as directed by the High Court, Priyanka said.

Mock polling will be conducted at polling stations at 6am on Tuesday.

In order to protect the privacy of the process, those who come to vote can only be filmed outside polling stations. The shooting of videos will not be allowed inside booths, said Priyanka, who also doubles up as the district election officer. The videos filmed in this manner will be kept confidential by the Election Commission. “Under no circumstances will these be given to candidates or political parties,” she added.