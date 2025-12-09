574 polling booths go environment-friendly

KOCHI: Green polling booths have been set up in the district to make the local self-government elections environment-friendly. Based on the green guidelines issued by the State Election Commission, the green polling booths have been set up under the leadership of various LSGDs under the aegis of the District Suchitwa Mission.

A total of 574 green polling booths have been set up in the district. The model booths have been built using eco-friendly materials such as palm fronds, bamboo, reeds and mats. Messages highlighting the importance of voting and adherence to green rules have been displayed in the booths.

The State Election Commission has directed that green rules should be strictly followed at all stages, starting from election campaign activities to post-poll cleaning. Only eco-friendly materials should be used in campaign materials and booth setups, excluding plastic, said a Suchitwa Mission official.