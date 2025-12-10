Body found in Kalady may be of missing woman, say Kerala cops

KOCHI: A decomposed body, believed to be that of a young woman missing from Malayattoor, was found in an isolated field near Manappattu Chira in Kalady on Tuesday. The body found with a deep wound on the head is suspected to be that of Chitrapriya, 18, a resident of Mundangamattom, who had been missing since Saturday, said Kalady police SHO.

“The clothing found on the body matches that of the missing woman. The decomposition suggests it has been at the spot for two to three days. Her identity can be confirmed only after a DNA test,” the officer said.

The postmortem examination will be conducted on Wednesday. “Chitrapriya was an aviation student in Bengaluru and came home frequently. According to the complaint, she left home on Saturday evening but did not return,” he said. Meanwhile, a top source with Ernakulam rural police said the case is suspected to be a murder.