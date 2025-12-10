Local body polls: Ernakulam sees 74.84 per cent turnout; 62.52 per cent recorded in Kochi corporation

KOCHI: Ernakulam district registered an impressive 74.84% voter turnout in the 2025 Kerala local body elections, sealing the fate of 7,374 candidates contesting across 11 local bodies. Voting began at 7 am in 3,021 booths and progressed largely peacefully, barring a couple of distressing incidents.

The Kochi corporation recorded a 62.52% turnout, according to figures released at 9.10 pm, slightly higher than the 62.04% polled in 2020, but still well below the 69.62% turnout registered in 2015.

The municipality segment saw a minor dip, registering 75.09%, down 0.47% from the last polls. The sharpest decline, however, was in the panchayat tier, where turnout fell to 77.14%, nearly 3.9 percentage points lower than the 81.01% recorded in 2020.

Of the 26.67 lakh voters eligible to vote in the district, 9,70,720 of 12,79,170 male voters, 10,18,837 of 13,88,544 female voters, and 12 of 32 transgender voters exercised their franchise on Tuesday.

Mock polls were held punctually at 6 am, followed by polling from 7 am to 6 pm. To ensure smooth conduct, the district election department deployed 14,544 polling officials, supported by an additional 10,000 personnel assigned to other election-related duties.