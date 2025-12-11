200-strong pro-uniform Holy Mass group occupies Ernakulam's St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica

KOCHI: The Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica was on Wednesday overrun by a group of 200 parishioners under the aegis of the ‘One Church, One Qurbana’ movement. The move followed the conduct of Holy Mass in the church by the anti-synodal group from the start of this month. Having remained closed for more than 1,000 days, the last mass was said at the basilica in November 2022.

Church trustee Joy Vettickal said that at a time when status quo has been imposed on celebration of Holy Mass, the dissidents, in total violation of court orders, forced their way into the church and celebrated public-facing Holy Mass. “So, parishioners in favour of uniform Holy Mass, opened the church and decided to observe fast and say prayers as per Syro-Malabar Church and Vatican guidelines,” he told TNIE, adding the group continues to stand its ground.

After parishioners locked the doors upon entering, a posse of police was stationed outside the church. “We did not engage in any violence, and have been praying peacefully,” Joy said.

On December 2, the move by the basilica administrator, Fr Thomas Mangattu, and the anti-uniform Holy Mass faction to celebrate public facing holy mass took parishioners by surprise. Joy said none of the parishioners favouring uniform Holy Mass had been notified of the decision to celebrate the Mass. “We had moved a contempt petition. How can the church be opened and Holy Mass celebrated when the court has forbidden it?” he said.

Meanwhile, parishioners said Mass was celebrated early in the morning and late in the evening. “It seems that the church hierarchy got pulled up by Rome for not celebrating Holy Mass at the basilica, which is the head church of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy,” a parishioner said. The turn of events that paved the way for celebration of Mass at the basilica was set in motion by a letter sent by Mar Pamplany to the church administrator on October 25.