22 venues, 66 artists, 110 days... sixth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale begins tomorrow

KOCHI: The country’s only biennale is set to enter its sixth edition, with expansive and immersive art experiences for nearly four months, by turning the port-city into a site for dialogues around global perspectives.

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) will feature 22 venues, besides seven collaterals, significantly widening the socio-historical as well as political footprints of India’s largest contemporary art festival. To be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 12, KMB-6 will run till March 31, 2026. The 110-day international exhibition hosts works by 66 artists/collectives from 25 countries, apart from a range of parallel shows.

The latest edition — curated by Nikhil Chopra with HH Art Spaces, Goa — is themed ‘For The Time Being’, which embraces “process as methodology”. The show envisions a “living ecosystem” where each element “shares space, time and resources” amid constant engagements with each other.

The opening ceremony of KMB-6 is scheduled to be held at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi at 6 pm. It will be followed by a public concert by Shanka Tribe featuring Neha Nair, Resmi Satheesh and Shahabaz Aman. Earlier in the day, the Biennale flag will be hoisted at Aspinwall House at noon, soon after a thayambaka (percussion) recital by Margi Rahitha Krishnadas.