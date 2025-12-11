Spice Route: Local food spots to explore during Kochi Biennale

Beyond the beach, the fort and the quaint heritage that frame Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, the magnetic posts on social media might have you mistaking the twin towns for being all about chic coffee shops and vogue eateries.

Peel away that glossy layer and you’ll find a food culture as luminous as the waterfront here on a Sunday evening. One that’s basking in the warmth of having appeased thousands and piqued the curiosity of those who only meant to stop for chai.

Here, TNIE maps out a food trail to help you discover this scrumptious side of these two heritage towns while you visit to experience the Biennale or Cochin Carnival.

Savaala vada, mutton chops & more

As with most port towns, the day starts early in Fort Kochi, and Achukka’s tea shop, perched overlooking the Fort Kochi Water Metro Terminal, is no exception. It greets you at 6am with special savaala vada and mutton chops. Alongside this popular combo, there’s also a range of other snacks, each equally delicious. No food trail in Fort Kochi is complete without a stop by this little cart, which has been operational for over five decades. It is open until 4pm.

Another must-try pitstop is Shell Bridge Kitchen or Josa’s shop on Church Road, Fort Kochi. Though it may look like a simple tea stall, it runs like a full-fledged restauran, serving ‘naadan’ breakfast, lunch and evening bites in that tiny two-table space. Open since 1968 and now run by three brothers, the shop derives its name from the literal translation of Chirattapaalam, where it stands. It is open from 6.30am to 7pm.

Lassi & custard ice cream

By midday, when the humidity rises, make your way to Rawal Lassi Joint on Palace Road, Mattancherry. It serves lassi — including strawberry, mango and gulkand mawa (based on season) — from 8am to 9pm. Started by Ramesh D Rawal in 1981, the shop originally sold many drinks, with lassi being the least popular. By 1989, it became a lassi-only shop. For the past 13 years, his children Nirmal and Chirag Rawal have carried the legacy forward.