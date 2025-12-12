Cochin Carnival rally to be led by robotic elephant

KOCHI: The 42nd Cochin Carnival will begin on Sunday. The carnival will begin with the observation of Solidarity Day on the premises of St Francis Church at Fort Kochi with the wreath-laying ceremony on the war memorial.

The programme will see representatives of the Indian Navy, Kochi Corporation, district administration, ex-servicemen and carnival committee coming together.

It has been decided that the height of Pappanji this year will be restricted to 50 ft, said the organisers. “Another interesting aspect of the carnival rally this year is that it will be led by a robotic elephant,” said an organising committee member.

“On Sunday, the carnival flag will be hoisted at Vasco Da Gama Square. The flag will be hoisted by MLA K J Maxi. This will be followed by the hoisting of 100 flags representing the cultural clubs,” the member said. On the following days, various competitions will be held in the mornings, while cultural programmes will be held in the evenings.

Western music, ganamela, karaoke, nadanpattu, dance, mega-show and DJ are some of the highlights of the carnival. These programmes will be held at Pallathuraman Ground, Amaravati Mazhavil Park, Chullikkal Queens Park, Tiptop Azeez Ground, Parade Ground, Vasco Da Gama Square, Nehru Park, Santa Cruz Ground, Dronacharya Ground, Kadappuram, Mundamveli Corporation Ground, and Saudi School Ground.

Other programmes include motorcycle race, veterans’ football, women’s gatta wrestling, theekoottam kali, kalaripayattu, dart, archery, cross bow, carnival marathon, and shooting. Competitions like elocution, light music, film songs, kolaa/rangoli drawing, mehendi, Kokani lit-fest and children’s drawing will also be held.

“The burning of the Pappanji will be held on December 31 midnight at Parade Ground. The carnival will come to an end on New Year’s Day with a rally resplendent with various floats from all the clubs,” the member said.