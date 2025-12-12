Shipyard to make electric tugs for Denmark’s Svitzer

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has bagged a major order from Denmark-based global towage leader Svitzer for the construction of four advanced, fully electric ‘TRAnsverse’ tugs, with an option for up to four additional vessels.

The contract, valued between Rs 250 crore and Rs 500 crore, formalises a letter of intent signed earlier. “We look forward to delivering the next generation of tug, the TRAnsverse 2600E, drawing on CSL’s skilled workforce and our track record in complex, high-spec vessels.

This agreement represents a natural expansion of our capabilities into advanced tug design and the industrialisation of battery-electric and future-fuel-ready technologies in India,” said Dr Harikrishnan S, operations director, CSL.

The construction of the first four electric tugs, each with a 70-ton bollard pull, is expected to commence in the coming months at CSL’s facility in Kochi. Delivery of the first vessel is targeted to begin from late 2027, with the subsequent vessels following thereafter.

The tugs are destined for deployment in environmentally conscious regions, including northern Europe, South America, and Australia, showcasing India-built vessels on the global stage.

The TRAnsverse 2600E is a 26-metre, fully electric tug designed for high performance and zero-emission harbour operations. This strategic move aligns with Svitzer’s goal to decarbonize its fleet and support the maritime industry’s transition towards cleaner energy sources.