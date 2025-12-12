Water Metro in bind over setting up Thevara terminal in Kochi

KOCHI: The ambitious expansion of the Kochi Water Metro, a critical project aimed at enhancing connectivity across Kochi’s islands, to the western region has stalled due to persistent land acquisition issues at Thevara.

The nearly five-acre land owned by the KURTC at Thevara boat yard is earmarked as a multi-modal hub for the Water Metro. The proposed Thevara terminal is also a key component of the Water Metro’s expansion strategy, envisioned to offer rapid connectivity to the western islands and Edakochi.

It aims to link water transport with city buses for seamless travel across Kochi’s backwaters to areas such as Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Kumbalam and Edakochi, reducing road travel time. It was also planned as a hub for a feeder service connecting Kadavanthra and the South region.

“For Thevara, we are facing land issues in setting up the terminal. We have been trying to acquire the mostly unused KURTC depot land. However, the KSRTC is refusing to part with the land and is quoting high amounts,” said a senior Water Metro official.

KWML initially sought about two acres from the five-acre parcel, or potentially the entire land, to develop a multi-modal transport hub. The KSRTC is demanding a market rate, which the transport department is yet to approve, leading to the current stalemate.