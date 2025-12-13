Demand rises for third platform at Tripunithura as Ernakulam stations face space crunch

KOCHI: Why is Kerala not getting more trains? To this oft-repeated question, the passengers’ associations have an answer: a lack of sufficient platforms and pit lines at major railway stations, as cited by the Railways.

Highlighting that particular issue at the Ernakulam Junction railway station, Friends On Rails, a passengers’ association, and the Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations (TRURA) say that the Tripunithura railway station assumes great importance under these circumstances.

According to Ajas Vadakkedam, a member of Friends On Rails, the railway ministry is drawing up plans for the third and fourth lines in the state. “But they are doing so without solving the current train travel woes of the state. More trains can be run if a third platform is opened at Tripunithura,” Ajas said. Explaining the issues at the Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations, he added,

“Although there are six platforms at Ernakulam Junction, only three can accommodate a train with 22 coaches. The sixth platform is restricted to passenger and MEMU services. Though the Ernakulam Town station is undergoing renovation, there is no provision for new platforms. This is where the Tripunithura railway station gains in importance. The station has enough land for expansion. The possibilities for a large-scale development project are immense there.”